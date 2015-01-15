A significant part of military equipment in Afghanistan will be handed over to Pakistan

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Much of the military equipment in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American troops from that country will be handed over to Pakistan. Report informs due to the information given by the Pakistan's "Express Tribune" edition citing sources at the Pakistani Ministry of Defense.

"The American side has already handed over to the Ministry of Defense of Pakistan detailed list of military equipment and weapons of military contingent in Afghanistan, said the senior official of the department to publication.

From this list, the Pakistani side has chosen required pieces of equipment and range of weapons, as we informed the representatives of the US administration ".

Specific names of weapons from this list are not determined.