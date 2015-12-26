A record number of candidates fixed in the elections in Iran

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Record number of candidates, about 12 thousand persons have registered to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iran, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

"More than 12 thousand applicants signed up to take part in the parliamentary elections", a Saturday statement of channel Press TV, which covers the race in the Majlis (parliament) of the country, says.

"Women makes 11% of those who have registered," the statement says.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled for Iran on February 26, 2016. In the new parliament will be 290 deputies who will exercise their powers for 4 years.