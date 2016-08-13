 Top
    ​A quake shakes central part of China

    No data on victims and destructions received

    Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake measuring 4.6 shook Qinghai Province in the central part of China, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    The shake waves were recorded at 16.29 local time in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.

    No data on victims and destructions was received.

    Earlier on Saturday night, shake waves of magnitude 4.7 were recorded at the border of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of China and Kyrgyzstan.

