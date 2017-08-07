 Top
    French police officer kills two people in a hospital

    He committed suicide after incident

    Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ An employee of the criminal department of Toulon, France has killed two people, including his wife's partner in the hospital.

    Report informs citing the Parisien.

    According to information, the incident took place on Sunday night. According to publication, police officer was in the hospital with a service weapon on him. He committed suicide after the incident.

    The police officer's wife was not there at the time of the incident. 

