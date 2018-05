Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ A small passenger plane L-410 has crashed in the Russian Far East, killing up to eight people on board, according to preliminary reports. One child is believed to have survived the crash.

Report informs citing the TASS.

The plane reportedly went down as it was about to land at the local airport in the village of Nelkan, over 1,000 km from the regional capital, Khabarovsk.