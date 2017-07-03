 Top
    Close photo mode

    A person detained planning a terrorist act against migrants in France

    He was known as a potential threat to security at law enforcement agencies

    Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ A person, planning to commit terrorist acts against migrants and supporting Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik on social networks, was detained at Bouches-du-Rhône in Tarascon, France.

    Report informs citing France Info portal, he was detained last week and on July 1, was charged with the articles of justifying terrorism and preparation for a terrorist act.

    The 21-year old man was known as a potential threat to security at the law enforcement agencies. He was previously brought to criminal responsibility.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi