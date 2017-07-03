A person detained planning a terrorist act against migrants in France

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ A person, planning to commit terrorist acts against migrants and supporting Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik on social networks, was detained at Bouches-du-Rhône in Tarascon, France.

Report informs citing France Info portal, he was detained last week and on July 1, was charged with the articles of justifying terrorism and preparation for a terrorist act.

The 21-year old man was known as a potential threat to security at the law enforcement agencies. He was previously brought to criminal responsibility.