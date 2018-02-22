A number of US cities declare state of emergency due to flooding crisis

© US News

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of rescue services are evacuating residents of several cities in the US state of Indiana in connection with a flood caused by heavy downpours and melting snow.

Report informs citing the Interfax, at present, a state of emergency has been declared in the cities of Elkhart and Goshen.

Many transport routes in the north of the state are closed and used only by emergency and other services.

Elkhart County administration said that the city faced such a flood for the first time in 45 years.

Meteorologists warn that flooding of rivers and heavy rains can impose danger to neighboring Indiana states. Michigan authorities have already called residents of six districts to leave their homes temporarily.