    A military helicopter crashes in Japan: pilots dead - UPDATED

    It caught a fire after falling

    Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ One of the pilots of the helicopter of the Japanese Air Defense Forces, which collapsed near the primary school building in Saga prefecture, was killed, the second caught a cardiac arrest, Report informs referring to the NHK TV channel.

    *** 14:27

    The Japanese Air Force's self-defense helicopter crashed near the primary school building in the Saga Prefecture, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

    After the fall, the helicopter caught a fire. According to various sources, a building near the school is also on fire. Fire-fighting services and doctors were sent to the crash site.

    Victims were not yet reported. The investigation is underway.

