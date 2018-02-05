A military helicopter crashes in Japan: pilots dead - UPDATED

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ One of the pilots of the helicopter of the Japanese Air Defense Forces, which collapsed near the primary school building in Saga prefecture, was killed, the second caught a cardiac arrest, Report informs referring to the NHK TV channel.

The Japanese Air Force's self-defense helicopter crashed near the primary school building in the Saga Prefecture, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

After the fall, the helicopter caught a fire. According to various sources, a building near the school is also on fire. Fire-fighting services and doctors were sent to the crash site.

Victims were not yet reported. The investigation is underway.