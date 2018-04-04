A military helicopter crashes in California

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Helicopter of marine corps of the United States crashed in the South of California, four members of the crew presumably killed, Report informs referring to the Associated Press.
The CH-53E Super Stallion marine corps helicopter crashed near El Centro, California, at around 01:35 am Baku during standard exercises. According to the military, the cause of the accident is still unknown.
The victims of the incident, allegedly, were four crew members on board the helicopter.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
