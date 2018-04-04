A military helicopter crashes in California

© AP

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Helicopter of marine corps of the United States crashed in the South of California, four members of the crew presumably killed, Report informs referring to the Associated Press.

The CH-53E Super Stallion marine corps helicopter crashed near El Centro, California, at around 01:35 am Baku during standard exercises. According to the military, the cause of the accident is still unknown.

The victims of the incident, allegedly, were four crew members on board the helicopter.