​A memorial for victims of floods opened in Tbilisi

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the Georgian government and the diplomatic corps, as well as ordinary residents of Tbilisi laid flowers and wreaths at the symbolic memorial for victims of floods on Svanidze street on Monday, June 15, Report informs citing Russian media, this information was broadcast by the Sputnik news agency.

Heavy rain, hail, and wind started in Tbilisi on Sunday night. As a result of the disaster, houses, roads and infrastructure were damaged. According to official statistics, 13 people became the victims of the disaster, however media report the about discovery of new bodies.