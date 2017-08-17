Criminal group attacks Guatemalan hospital: 7 dead, 12 injured

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Members of a criminal group attacked a hospital in Guatemala to release head of the gang.

Report informs citing foreign media, the incident occurred in Roosevelt hospital in the capital.

Carlos Soto, director of Roosevelt Hospital, said an unknown number of gunmen entered the facility in the morning and began shooting. 7 killed as a result.

Deputy hospital director Marco Antonio Barrientos told reporters that 12 people were wounded, including a child who underwent surgery and was in critical condition.

National Civil Police said the five men in custody were members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang.