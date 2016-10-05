A clinic official serving the North Korean leader fled

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ North Korean high-ranking official has fled to China with his family.

Report informs citing Interfax, he was supplying medicines to the clinic, which rendered services to the country's leader Kim Jong-un and his family members.

According to the information, also as a representative of the North Korean Ministry of Health, the official was responsible to provide one of Pyongyang hospitals with medicines.

The information declares that he is trying to take refuge in China.

According to the Japanese media, two officials of North Korea have applied to the Embassy of Japan in Beijing for asylum. However, the embassy denied the information.