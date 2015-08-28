A car bomb exploded in Baghdad, killing six and wounding 10 people

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Mined car exploded in the parking lot of police station in the Iraqi capital on Friday. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, six policemen were killed, ten people injured.

According to local police blast occurred in south-east of Baghdad. The day before, police officers found a suspicious vehicle and towed it to the police station. Explosives placed inside a car.

The explosion occurred during demining operations on Friday.

Three sapper were killed.