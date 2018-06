Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The deputy of Spanish city of Traspinedo died. He was injured in the bull race during celebrations in Peñafiel.

Report informs, the bull pushed him, the man was hospitalized with serious injuries to Valladolid, but doctors could not save him.

Since the beginning of July, he became the sixth victim of bull races, which traditionally are held in celebrations in various regions of the country.