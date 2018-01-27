A bomb weighing 450 kg found in Hong Kong, people evacuated

© РИА Новости

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ More than 1.300 people were evacuated after an unexploded shell of the World War II, weighing 450 kilograms, was discovered in one of the construction sites of a new metro line in central Hong Kong.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

An unexploded bomb of 140 cm long and 45 cm in diameter was found in the morning at a depth of 15 meters under the ground by workers involved in the construction of a new metro line in Wan Chai district.

Specialists managed to determine that it was an ANM-65 projectile, it was dropped into Hong Kong by an American bomber between 1941-1945.

The chief of the group of sappers reported that one of the detonators was damaged, which makes any movement of the projectile extremely dangerous. Therefore, specialists intend to make two holes in shell of the projectile and burn inside the explosives, which will take about 3 hours.