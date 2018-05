Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia Saturday, Report informs citing the TASS, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, but no tsunami warning was issued and no immediate damage or casualties were reported.

The undersea quake was recorded at a depth of 67 kilometers near Indonesia’s Babar islands.

The quake was felt in Saumlaki, the closest city to the epicentre, a local geophysics station officer said.