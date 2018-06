Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ "We have detained a 23-year-old man in connection with Manchester bombing".

Report informs, Manchester police department tweeted.

Notably, a while ago, Manchester Evening News reported detention of several suspects, however, information was not confirmed by official sources.

Notably, 22 people were killed and about 59 people were injured in the terrorist attack in Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester.