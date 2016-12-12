98 percent of Aleppo neutralized

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Assad regime forces control over 98 percent of Aleppo, Syria's largest city, Report informs citing the Haber7.

Since the start of the battle over 2,200 opposition fighters have surrendered and 100,000 civilians left eastern Aleppo, previously controlled by the opposition.The fall of Aleppo would deal the opposition their worst blow since the beginning of Syria's conflict in 2011, and leave the regime in control of the country's five major cities.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported early on Monday that the army had captured the large Sheikh Saeed district in southeast Aleppo, leaving only two neighbourhoods under opposition control.

Notably, Palmyra city of Syria again came under the control of opposition.