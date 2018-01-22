90 Saudi princes agree to pay over $ 100 bln for freedom

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The princes and billionaires detained in Saudi Arabia agreed to pay over $ 100 bln and released, Report informs citing the RBC.

Representatives of the Saudi Arabian authorities are completing negotiations with princes and billionaires, who have been under arrest in the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh over the past months.

90 people accepted the conditions and went to freedom, 5 consider the offer made by him. Those unwilling to pay - about 90 of them - get acquainted with the charges and risk being brought to trial. Rooms in the hotel are reserved until February 14. Arrested have to over $ 100 bln.

Officially, seizure of money, property and securities from detainees is part of the fight against corruption.

About 350 people have been summoned for questioning since King Salman ordered the anti-graft probe on November 4. Many were invited as witnesses or to provide information, with some spending only a few hours or less at the Ritz.