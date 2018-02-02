90 migrants drown off Libyan coast

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Up to 90 migrants drowned off the coast of Libya after their boat capsized, the UN's migration agency says. Many of them are believed to be Pakistan nationals.

"At least 90 migrants are reported to have drowned when a boat capsized off the coast of Libya this morning", the International Organisation for Migration said in a statement.

It added that "10 bodies are reported to have washed up on Libyan shores" near the town of Zuwara.

Eight of the dead were Pakistani and two Libyan.

Two people survived, they were picked up by sea fishermen.