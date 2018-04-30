9 reporters killed in today's Kabul explosions

© AFP

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, 9 people from totally 29 killed in two explosions in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, were media representatives.

As a result of the attack, operator from the TOLOnews, a reporter and operator of the 1TV channel, two employees of the Mashal TV channel, and three journalists of Azadee Radio (Free Europe Radio / Radio Liberty’s Afghanistan branch), Shah Marai, a photo reporter, heading the photo bureau in the capital of Afghanistan, have been killed.

Notably, the attack was carried out in the territory where representatives of foreign states, as well as Afghanistan Intelligence Agency located. The first explosion was at 8 o'clock in the morning (07:30 in Baku time). A suicide bomber carried out the explosion. The second blast launched 20 minutes later.

In total, 29 people were killed, 49 were injuried.

The ISIS group has taken responsibility for the attacks.