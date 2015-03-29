9 militants killed as thousands of Tunisians unite to march against terrorism

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Nine Islamist militants were killed by Tunisian forces hours before a solidarity march began in the capital, Tunis, earlier today.

Report informs referring to the foreign media,the "Le Monde est Bardo" (The World is Bardo) protest is being held to condemn extremist violence following a terrorist attack on the country's Bardo museum earlier this month.

The security operations took place in the southern Gafsa region and was aimed at militants from a local al-Qaeda affiliated group known as Okba Ibn Nafaa Brigade.

One militant was named as Lokman Abu Sakhr, an Algerian who was accused of playing a part in the Bardo attack that has left 24 people dead.

"We have killed most of the leaders of Okba Ibn Nafaa who were behind many recent attacks," said Tunisian Prime Minister Habib Essid. "This is a clear and strong response to the terrorism after the Bardo attack."