    9 killed, 17 injured at bus explosion in Philippines

    The blast have occurred near Central Mindanao University as students were going home

    Baku. December, 9. REPORT.AZ/ A powerful bomb ripped through a rural passenger bus in the southern Philippines. Report informs, killing at least 9 people and injuring 17 others.

    Western Mindanao Command headquarters regional spokesperson Capt. Rowena Muyuela said in a statement that an improvised explosive device had gone off inside a Rural Transit Mindanao Inc. bus in Bukidnon around 5 p.m.

    The blast is reported to have occurred near Central Mindanao University as students were going home.

