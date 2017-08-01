9 journalists killed in Mexico over past 7 months

© Ria.ru

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ 9 journalists have been killed in Mexico over past 7 months.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, another journalist of CNR channel Luciano Rivera, shot in Rosarito Municipality of the Mexican state of Baja California.

According to the preliminary investigation, Rivera was killed on Monday night in one of the local bars as a result of a personal quarrel with other visitors.

Criminals left the place of crime by taxi, which took them to the border with the US.

Taxi driver detained, a firearm was found in the car.

Rivera is the 9th journalist killed this year. Previously, the remains of the kidnapped journalist Salvador Adam were found.

Javier Valdez - prominent, award-winning Mexican journalist famed for fearlessly covering drug cartels has been murdered.

In total, since 2000, according to the journalistic community of Mexico, about 120 media workers were killed in the country, 20 were missing, about 50 cases of attacks on media buildings were registered.