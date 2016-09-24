86 people killed, 200 injured in bombing in Syrian province of Aleppo

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ 86 civilians were killed, 200 injured in bombing in Aleppo, in northern province of Syrian.

Report informs citing Anadolu, one of the officials of the group engaged in civil protection in the city, Necip Ensai said that Russian and Assad's warplanes continue air strikes in some residential areas in northern Syria.

He said that 12 people were killed in ISIS-controlled Bab district, 19 in opposition-controlled Beshtak, 8 in Ansari, 14 in Kellese, 7 in Katırcı, 6 in Bab al-Nayrab, 5 in Salihiyin, 3 in Maadi, 2 in Tariq al-Bab, 2 in Sahur, 1 in Merce, Karim, Hamud, Hadir, 5 in Kafr Hamrah.

Syrian SANA reports that Assad's militants are preparing to conduct land operation in eastern Aleppo.

Accroding to the information, Russia supports Bashar al-Assad's operations.