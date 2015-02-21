855 officials named for violations during holidays, China

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ The disciplinary watchdog of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has publicly named and shamed 855 officials for disciplinary violations during the New Year and Spring Festival holidays, Report informs citing foreign media.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) has a section of its website devoted reporting violations of CPC rules.

As of this week, the section has made public 620 such cases, a large part of which were about malfeasance regarding subsidies and benefits, use of government vehicles and gifts.