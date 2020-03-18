 Top

Over 850 million students worldwide not at school amid coronavirus: UNESCO

850 million students worldwide not at school due to coronavirus

850 million students worldwide are barred from their school worldwide
© CNBC

The coronavirus pandemic has affected educational systems worldwide, leading to the widespread closures of schools and universities. As of March 16, 2020, governments in 73 countries have announced school closures, including 56 states that closed schools nationwide and 17 countries with localized school closures. 

At least 850 million students worldwide are barred from their school and university grounds because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to UNESCO, the decision to entirely close schools and universities has been taken in 102 countries, while educational institutions are partially operating in 11 countries. "This represents more than a doubling in four days in the number of learners prohibited from going to educational institutions," it added, citing figures from late Tuesday.

"The scale and speed of the school and university closures represent an unprecedented challenge for the education sector".

Earlier, UNESCO said one in five students worldwide was staying away from school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!