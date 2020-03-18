Over 850 million students worldwide not at school amid coronavirus: UNESCO

© CNBC https://report.az/storage/news/a2cfe1ec7a8e70d3c36fb09b9bf4d308/6370c73b-6a98-4e96-83f1-1a6263e51f96_292.jpg

The coronavirus pandemic has affected educational systems worldwide, leading to the widespread closures of schools and universities. As of March 16, 2020, governments in 73 countries have announced school closures, including 56 states that closed schools nationwide and 17 countries with localized school closures.

At least 850 million students worldwide are barred from their school and university grounds because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to UNESCO, the decision to entirely close schools and universities has been taken in 102 countries, while educational institutions are partially operating in 11 countries. "This represents more than a doubling in four days in the number of learners prohibited from going to educational institutions," it added, citing figures from late Tuesday.

"The scale and speed of the school and university closures represent an unprecedented challenge for the education sector".

Earlier, UNESCO said one in five students worldwide was staying away from school due to the coronavirus pandemic.