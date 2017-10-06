8,000 children killed or injured in conflicts worldwide

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ 8,000 children killed or injured in armed conflicts throughout the world last year.

Report informs referring to the DW, special representative of UN for children Virginia Gamba said during her annual report on situation of children in armed conflicts in New York.

She said only in Afghanistan over 3500 children were killed or injured in 2016, up 25% from 2015. In Syria and Yemen 1300 children were killed or maimed in each this year.

As a result of bombardment of Yemen by Saudi Arabia led coalition about 700 children lost their lives. As kingdom deemed responsible for this tragedy it was included in “black list”.

The list also includes Afghanistan, Syria, Congo, Iraq, Mali, Myanmar, Sudan, Yemen and Central African Republic.