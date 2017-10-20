8 killed, 3 injured in transport building collapse in India

© Flickr / meg and rahul

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least eight crew members of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) were killed and three others sustained grievous injuries after a portion of a decade-old TNSTC building collapsed at Porayar in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, drivers and conductors, who were scheduled to operate morning services were asleep in the rest room of the depot, when it collapsed killing eight of them on the spot.

Exact cause is still unknown.

According to information, heavy rainfall was observed in Porayar in the last few days, which is supposed to result in the collapse of the building, constructed in 1952.