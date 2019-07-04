8 dead as boat capsizes in Pakistan

At least eight people died after a boat carrying over 50 passengers capsized in Tarbela Lake in Pakistan's northwest district of Haripur on Wednesday, Reports informs citing local media.

Bodies of two women have been recovered so far, local media reported quoting rescue sources, adding that a search operation to recover the remaining passengers is underway.

Following the incident, district administrations and rescue teams rushed to the area and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Cause of the accident has not been determined yet. But police said the incident was likely caused by over-loading.