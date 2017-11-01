 Top
    8 dead, 12 injured in New York terrorist attack - PHOTO

    Suspect identified as immigrant from Uzbekistan

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Eight people died and 12 injured in a terror attack on New York as a man used a pick-up truck to mow down cyclists.

    Report informs citing the TASS, Bill de Blasio, the New York Mayor told a news conference.

    Police said that a vehicle plowed into a pedestrian and bike path in Lower Manhattan. The suspect has been arrested.

    The suspect has been identified as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, an immigrant from Uzbekistan, who arrived in the US in 2010.

    Authorities consider this as a deliberate act and investigate as a terrorist attack.

