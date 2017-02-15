8 Daesh militants neutralized in Turkey, 7 FSA soldiers killed

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ 8 terrorists were neutralized in Syrian Al-Bab during Daesh car bomb attack to temporary camp of the Free Syrian Army, opposing Assad regime.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Turkish Armed Forces General Staff said.

The information declares that 7 FSA soldiers killed as a result of two terrorist-suicide bombers blowed themselves up.

Turkish military in the region was not injured.

The report noted that the General Staff has cleared large part of Al-Bab from terrorists and continue the operation.