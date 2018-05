Baku. August 19. REPORT.AZ/ Cost of reconstruction of the assets damaged in the fighting and infrastructure in Ukraine could reach 8 bln dollars. Report informs citing to RIA NOVOSTI, it was stated during a meeting with the biggest producers of agricultural products in Ukraine by Prime Minister А.Yatsenyuk.

"Previously we talked about 8 bln hryvnia for restoration of the infrastructure and other destructions in the Donbas, no matter how it turned out, so that this figure has not reached 8 bln dollars", said A.Yatsenyuk.

However, he once again blamed the militia in the deliberate destruction of the infrastructure in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.