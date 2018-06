Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Total of 1141 terrorists were killed as a result of Operation Olive Branch, conducted by the Turkish army in Syria’s Afrin region.

Report informs citing the TRT, General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces said.

79 PYD and YPG terrorists neutralized on 22nd day of antiterrorist operation.

Notably, Operation Olive Branch has started on January 20.