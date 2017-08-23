74 persons injured after train derails in India

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least 74 people were injured after a passenger train derailed early Wednesday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, 4 are in critical condition.

Report informs citing the ANI.

According to officials, 10 coaches of Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed in Auraiya district, about 180 km from Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, 40 victims were reported.

So far no causality has been reported in the accident.