    72 people killed in Iraq

    47 of them were terrorists

    Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ AS a result of a car bomb explosion, the shooting between military servicemen and al-Hasdu Sabia with ISIS militants, 72 people were killed and 24 were injured.

    Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency, the Iraqi security sources said.

    The deadliest attack took place in Baghdad’s south-western neighborhood of Zafaraniyah, where six people were killed and 22 others wounded in a car bomb explosion.

    As a result of the shooting between Iraqi servicemen and al-Hasdu Sabia with ISIS militants, 64 people died including 17 servicemen and members of al-Hasdu Sabia, 47 terrorists, and 2 others were injured.

    Two Kurdish militants were killed in a mine explosion in the south-east of Mosul.

