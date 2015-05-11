70 soldiers and members of Hizbullah killed in Syria

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the town of Jisr al-Shughour inIdlib, an armed clash happened between the forces of Bashar Assad and militants. Report informs referring to Turkish media, information about this was spread by the Syrian Revolutionary Command Council.

According to the information military attempted to break through the hospital complex "Vatan" under the control of opposition forces, but were forced to retreat. As a result, 70 military men killed, also members of the "Hizbullah". were among them.

The information said that militants destroyed four tanks and a large number of military vehicles of Syrian government forces'.

Aircraft of government forces continue to bomb the area around the hospital.