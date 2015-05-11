 Top
    70 soldiers and members of Hizbullah killed in Syria

    Militants have destroyed 4 tanks and a large number of military vehicles belonging to the forces of Assad

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the town of Jisr al-Shughour inIdlib, an armed clash happened between the forces of Bashar Assad and militants. Report informs referring to Turkish media, information about this was spread by the Syrian Revolutionary Command Council.

    According to the information military attempted to break through the hospital complex "Vatan" under the control of opposition forces, but were forced to retreat. As a result, 70 military men killed, also members of the "Hizbullah". were among them.

    The information said that militants destroyed four tanks and a large number of military vehicles of Syrian government forces'.

    Aircraft of government forces continue to bomb the area around the hospital.

