​Pakistan: 70 flights canceled due to the pilots' protests

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 70 flights, both domestic and international, have been canceled in Pakistan for the last day due to the protest of Pakistan International Airlines' pilots, which is the main air carrier of the country, Report informs citing the Russian media.

Last week, the PIA pilots appealed to the leadership of the company and the government with a request to increase their salaries and other social payments, as well as to improve working conditions. However, the Cabinet of Ministers of Pakistan, after consideration of the petition of the pilots, refused to meet their demands, so pilots decided to protest. As it was reported, the airline has already suffered losses of 500 million Pakistani rupees (around 5 million USD).

The airline appealed to the striking pilots demanding to end the protest, otherwise they will be dismissed.