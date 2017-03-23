7 injured of London terror attack in a critical condition

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in the attack near the Houses of Parliament in London stands at four and 29 people are treated in hospital.

Report informs, , Mark Rowley, the national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing, said on Thursday.

"The latest figures I have are that there are currently four dead and 29 people were treated in hospital," Rowley said. "We are still collating numbers of walking wounded and of those in hospital, sadly 7 of them are in a critical condition."

He said the victims of the attack are a police officer and two members of the public. The fourth dead was the assailant.

The attack on Wednesday started when the assailant’s car ran into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge. He then rushed towards the Houses of Parliament and stabbed the policeman before he was shot dead by police at the scene.