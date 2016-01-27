Kenya: 7 cops killed, some missing in blast

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Seven police officers manning Boni Forest died yesterday morning after their truck struck a landmine in Kiunga, Lamu East, Kenya.

Report informs citing the foreign media, several officers disappeared during the attack and their whereabouts were not known by yesterday evening. The forest is the site of Operation Linda Boni, launched by the KDF on September 2 last year to flush out al Shabaab. A police officer, who sought anonymity as he is not allowed to address the media, said the truck was travelling from Hindi to Kiunga at 11am. It belongs to the AP Rapid Deployment Unit based in Mangai, the officer told the Star.

“The truck had about 15 officers, both regular and APs. They had gone to do shopping,” the source said.

“Three regular police officers were given a lift from their way home after a shot break.” The truck is said to have left Hindi after the officers became impatient and did not wait for the rest of the convoy. Another officer said he heard a loud explosion followed by gunshots during incident near Baure. The officers were drawn from various police stations to improve security in Lamu East and area police stations. They complained of nonpayment of allowances and overstaying, and sought transfers.