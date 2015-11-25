7.5-magnitude quake strikes Peru

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ A large magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck eastern Peru, though there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the very deep temblor, Report informs, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake, which struck at 5:45 p.m. (2245 GMT), was 602 kilometers (374 miles) deep.

It was located about 173 kilometers west-northwest of Iberia and 681 kilometers east-northeast of the capital Lima.

Buildings swayed in several Peruvian cities -Cuzco, Tacna, Pucallpa and Arequipa -as well as in parts of northern Chile, Argentina and Bolivia, local media reported.

Locals said they felt three separate moderate quakes, all of them lasting what seemed a long time.