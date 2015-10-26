7.5 quake kills 13 in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ A major earthquake struck northeastern Afghanistan on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, shaking the capital Kabul and sending shockwaves that were felt in north India and Pakistan, where officials said 13 people had been killed.

Report informs referring to the fDAWN agency, the quake was 196 km (120 miles) deep and centred 82 km (51 miles) southeast of Feyzabad in a remote area of Afghanistan in the Hindu Kush mountain range.

The USGS initially measured the quake's intensity at 7.7 then revised it down to 7.6 and later to 7.5.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but buildings shook violently in Kabul and tremors were felt across northwestern Pakistan and its central Punjab province.

Buildings shook for well over a minute in the Indian capital, New Delhi, sending office workers scurrying onto the streets.