​69th session of the UN General Assembly officially opened in NY

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 69th session of the General Assembly officially opened today at the UN headquarters in New York. Report informs citing press service of the United Nations, Chairman of the session Sam Kahamba Kutesa from Uganda presented the working plan of the Assembly for the coming year.

He stressed that this year they would mark the seventieth anniversary of the UN establishment and the fifteenth anniversary of adoption of the Millennium Declaration.

The Chairman announced that the main issue for the general debate of the 69th session would be "Elaboration and Implementation of the POST-2015 Development Agenda".

The annual general debate at the 69th session of the General Assembly will begin on September 24 and last until October 1. 195 speakers from Member States and observer States will speak from the rostrum of the General Assembly during these days. 144 delegations will be presented at the level of Heads of State and Government.

According to the tradition, the Presidents of Brazil and the United States will speak first from the rostrum of the General Assembly on September 24. Before the beginning of the general debate of the UN, Secretary General will present the annual report on the work of the Organization to the member states.

The summit on climate is scheduled to be held on the eve of the general debate on September 23. World Conference on Indigenous Peoples is also planned on September 22 and 23.

A high-level meeting dedicated to the fight against Ebola in West Africa will be held "on the margins" of the General Assembly on September 25.