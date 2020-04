684 people died from coronavirus in a day in Britain, Report informs citing AHaber.

The death toll reached 3,605.

Speaking in a video posted on Twitter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Although I am feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation alas I still have one of the minor symptoms.

"I still have a temperature. So in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.'