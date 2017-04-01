655 people died in the Mediterranean Sea this year

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ 27 850 migrants and refugees have reached Europe by sea since the beginning of this year. 655 people died in transit. Report informs, says report published by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

More than 80% of refugees arrived in Italy, the rest - in Greece and Spain.

IOM is reminded that in the first three months of 2016, more than 165,000 people reached Europe via the Mediterranean, six times more than 2017.