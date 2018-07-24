65 people died, 22.5 thousand hospitalized from record heat in Japan

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Settled in the vast territory of Japan the heat led to the death of 65 people during the week, more than 22.5 thousand people were hospitalized with heat strokes, according to the fire Department, which conducts the ambulance service, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The largest number of victims of the heat during the period from 16 to 22 July is celebrated in the Metropolitan area, in the prefectures of Aichi, Osaka, Saitama, Tokyo, Chiba, and Kyoto. More than half of them are elderly people.

Notably, the hot weather in Japan was established about two weeks ago after several days of heavy rains, which led to floods. During the week, the thermometer bars in a large area of the country, including the affected areas, were kept at around 35 degrees.

However, last weekend the temperature jumped sharply in a number of regions to 40-degree mark, while the day before it reached record levels, exceeding 41.1 degrees.