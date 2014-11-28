​64 people killed in explosions near mosque in Nigeria: reports

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least 64 people died and 126 were injured as a result of several explosions near a mosque in the Nigerian city of Kano, Agence France-Presse reported Friday citing local rescue teams.

None of the terrorist groups in the region has yet claimed responsibility for the incident, informs Report citing SputnikNews.

The most prominent extremist group in the country is Boko Haram that aims to impose the Sharia law on the territory of Nigeria. The Islamist group is behind the majority of the terrorist attacks in the country.