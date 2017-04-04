60 people killed as a result of air strike in Syria

© Haber7.com

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ A TOXIC gas attack on rebel-held Idlib in Syria has reportedly killed some 60 people including children and wounded dozens others.

Report informs citing the Haber7, airstrikes took place in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, in the central province of Idlib, early this morning.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed had died from suffocation and the effects of the gas.

The British-based group said 18 people died at first but the death toll later rose to 35 and now 58, including 9 children.

Representative of the "Syrian Free Army" group, "Jaish al-Nasr" Muhammad Rashid said that 26 air strikes hit the city. According to him, the injured provided with medical assistance.

United Nations recorded cases of repeated use of chemical weapons in Syria during the period 2014-2015.