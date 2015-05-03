6 US police officers face charges in black man's death

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Six police officers were charged Friday in the death of an unarmed black man in Baltimore who suffered injuries while in police custody, the city's top prosecutor said.

Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a press conference that her office's investigation into the death of Freddie Gray determined that there is probable cause to file criminal charges against the six officers involved in the 25-year-old's arrest and subsequent transport.

She said Gray's death was a "homicide" and his arrest for allegedly having a banned switchblade was "illegal."

Gray suffered severe spinal injuries at some point after he ran from police and was apprehended April 12. He later died at a hospital.

Videos of his arrest recorded by bystanders and posted on the Internet show him being carried by officers into a police van in pain and apparently with limited use of his legs.

The officers are charged with several counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and assault.

"I heard your call for 'No justice, no peace,'" Mosby said in a nod to protesters in the city and around the country. Protesters present at the outdoor press conference cheered loudly after the charges were announced, briefly interrupting the attorney's remarks.

The slogan has become a rallying cry for protesters who seek justice for the victims of a series of recent high-profile police-involved killings in Missouri, New York and Ohio.

The state’s investigation was coupled with the chief medical examiner's autopsy report, Mosby said.

Gray's stepfather Richard Shipley said that the family was "satisfied" by the charges during a Friday evening press conference, but cautioned "these charges are an important step in getting justice for Freddie."

Family attorney William Murphy added that he has "the utmost confidence" that justice is achievable in the case.

President Barack Obama said it is “absolutely vital” that the truth of the case be discovered.