6 people injured in bomb attack in Afghanistan

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least six persons were wounded in a bomb attack inside a police station in Afghanistan's northern province of Baghlan on Thursday.

Report informs referring to "Hama Press" agency, a blast took place inside Baghlan-e-Markazi district police station at around 9:30 in the morning, causing six people wounded.

Additional police personnel and the rescue team reached to the site following the attack was reported and all the injured people were rushed to nearby hospital. The nature of the blast remained unknown. An investigation has been launched into the incident and details will be made public afterward, the source added.

Earlier on Thursday, five attackers and one army soldier were killed when Taliban militants attacked an army base and police station in southern Kandahar province.